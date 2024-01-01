rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648638
People walking beneath umbrellas along the seashore during a rainstorm between 1890 and 1940 by Utagawa, Kuniyoshi
Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8648638

