https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648659Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWestminster, evening (1909) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648659View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9155 x 6352 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9155 x 6352 px | 300 dpi | 166.4 MBFree DownloadWestminster, evening (1909) in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.More