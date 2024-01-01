rawpixel
Save Serbia our ally. Send contributions to Serbian Relief Committee of America (1916) print in high resolution by…
Save Serbia our ally. Send contributions to Serbian Relief Committee of America (1916) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

