https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648667Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOut of my London window: dome and spires and chimneys, mist and smoke (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648667View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 935 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2728 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7281 x 5674 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7281 x 5674 px | 300 dpi | 118.21 MBFree DownloadOut of my London window: dome and spires and chimneys, mist and smoke (between 1890 and 1923) painting in high resolution by Joseph Pennell.More