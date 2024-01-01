https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648688Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Put fighting blood in your business Here's his record! Does he get a job!" --Arthur Woods, Assistant to the Secretary of War Dan Smith.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648688View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 825 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2406 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11228 x 7720 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11228 x 7720 px | 300 dpi | 248.05 MBFree Download"Put fighting blood in your business Here's his record! Does he get a job!" --Arthur Woods, Assistant to the Secretary of War Dan Smith.More