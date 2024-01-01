rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648688
"Put fighting blood in your business Here's his record! Does he get a job!" --Arthur Woods, Assistant to the Secretary of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Put fighting blood in your business Here's his record! Does he get a job!" --Arthur Woods, Assistant to the Secretary of War Dan Smith.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648688

View License

"Put fighting blood in your business Here's his record! Does he get a job!" --Arthur Woods, Assistant to the Secretary of War Dan Smith.

More