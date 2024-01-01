https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648700Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe three jolly kittens - after the feast (1871) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648700View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 914 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2666 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7184 x 5472 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7184 x 5472 px | 300 dpi | 112.55 MBFree DownloadThe three jolly kittens - after the feast (1871) by Currier & IvesMore