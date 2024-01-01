rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648791
The boyhood of Lincoln--An evening in the log hut E. Johnson; W. Harring. (1868) by L. Prang & Co.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The boyhood of Lincoln--An evening in the log hut E. Johnson; W. Harring. (1868) by L. Prang & Co.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648791

View License

The boyhood of Lincoln--An evening in the log hut E. Johnson; W. Harring. (1868) by L. Prang & Co.

More