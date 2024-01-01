rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648849
Cutter Yacht "Thistle": Designed by G.L. Watson. Built by D.W. Henderson & Co. Glasgow. Owned by Mr. James Bell, Glasgow…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cutter Yacht "Thistle": Designed by G.L. Watson. Built by D.W. Henderson & Co. Glasgow. Owned by Mr. James Bell, Glasgow (1887) by Currier & Ives

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648849

View License

Cutter Yacht "Thistle": Designed by G.L. Watson. Built by D.W. Henderson & Co. Glasgow. Owned by Mr. James Bell, Glasgow (1887) by Currier & Ives

More