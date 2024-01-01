rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648860
Poster showing flower illustration (1895) print in high resolution by Ethel Reed and Lily Lewis Rood.
Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648860

View License

