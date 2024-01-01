https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648893Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLake Memphremagog--Owls Head between 1872 and 1874 by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648893View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1438 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2516 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5778 x 4154 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1438 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5778 x 4154 px | 300 dpi | 68.75 MBFree DownloadLake Memphremagog--Owls Head between 1872 and 1874 by Currier & IvesMore