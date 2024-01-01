rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648933
Harry Bassett and Longfellow in their great races at Long Branch, N.J., July 2nd and Saratoga, N.Y., July 16th (1872) by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Harry Bassett and Longfellow in their great races at Long Branch, N.J., July 2nd and Saratoga, N.Y., July 16th (1872) by Currier & Ives

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648933

View License

Harry Bassett and Longfellow in their great races at Long Branch, N.J., July 2nd and Saratoga, N.Y., July 16th (1872) by Currier & Ives

More