https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648934
An available candidate--the one qualification for a Whig president (1848) by Nathaniel Currier,
Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648934

View License

