https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648935Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Carriage (1898) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648935View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 763 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2224 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7680 x 4880 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7680 x 4880 px | 300 dpi | 107.23 MBFree DownloadVintage Carriage (1898) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. More