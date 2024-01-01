https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648944Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLa nuit à Souchez (1917) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648944View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 922 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2690 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6732 x 8760 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6732 x 8760 px | 300 dpi | 168.84 MBFree DownloadLa nuit à Souchez (1917) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. More