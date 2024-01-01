rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648945
The Prairie Hunter. &ldquo;One rubbed out!&rdquo; (1852) by Nathaniel Currier
The Prairie Hunter. “One rubbed out!” (1852) by Nathaniel Currier

Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648945

View License

