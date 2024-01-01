https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648958Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAmerican fruit piece between 1857 and 1907 by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648958View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 886 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2585 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5758 x 4253 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5758 x 4253 px | 300 dpi | 70.09 MBFree DownloadAmerican fruit piece between 1857 and 1907 by Currier & IvesMore