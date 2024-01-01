rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648963
The Black Patti, Mme. M. Sissieretta Jones the greatest singer of her race.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Black Patti, Mme. M. Sissieretta Jones the greatest singer of her race.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648963

View License

The Black Patti, Mme. M. Sissieretta Jones the greatest singer of her race.

More