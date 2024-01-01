https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFind the range of your patriotism by enlisting in the Navy WI ; P&GA.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648976View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 868 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2532 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7733 x 10688 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7733 x 10688 px | 300 dpi | 236.6 MBFree DownloadFind the range of your patriotism by enlisting in the Navy WI ; P&GA.More