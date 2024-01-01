https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648979Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNo strings, a new musical ... book by Samuel Taylor. 54th Street Theatre.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648979View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 781 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2278 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4412 x 6778 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4412 x 6778 px | 300 dpi | 85.58 MBFree DownloadNo strings, a new musical ... book by Samuel Taylor. 54th Street Theatre.More