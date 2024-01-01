https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648993Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFreeland: By Longfellow, dam belle Knight, Knightwood (1885) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648993View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2685 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7061 x 5416 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7061 x 5416 px | 300 dpi | 109.49 MBFree DownloadFreeland: By Longfellow, dam belle Knight, Knightwood (1885) by Currier & IvesMore