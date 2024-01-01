https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649030Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFalling Spring, Virginia painted by Samuel Colman ; F. Jones (1868) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649030View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 972 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2834 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6715 x 5437 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6715 x 5437 px | 300 dpi | 104.48 MBFree DownloadFalling Spring, Virginia painted by Samuel Colman ; F. Jones (1868) by Currier & IvesMore