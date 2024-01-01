https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649152Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBe kind to books club Are you a member? Gregg.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649152View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 770 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2247 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4345 x 6768 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4345 x 6768 px | 300 dpi | 84.17 MBFree DownloadBe kind to books club Are you a member? Gregg.More