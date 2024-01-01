https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649154Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFestival of modern dance - Myra Kinch & group Music by Manuel Galea.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649154View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 817 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1046 x 1536 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1046 x 1536 px | 300 dpi | 4.6 MBFree DownloadFestival of modern dance - Myra Kinch & group Music by Manuel Galea.More