rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649240
Visibility zero unless you lend your binoculars to the navy 6 x 30 or 7 x 50 Zeiss or Bausch and Lomb : Pack carefully and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Visibility zero unless you lend your binoculars to the navy 6 x 30 or 7 x 50 Zeiss or Bausch and Lomb : Pack carefully and send to Navy Observatory, Washington, D.C.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649240

View License

Visibility zero unless you lend your binoculars to the navy 6 x 30 or 7 x 50 Zeiss or Bausch and Lomb : Pack carefully and send to Navy Observatory, Washington, D.C.

More