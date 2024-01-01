rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649249
Pennsylvania Costumes and handicrafts, the Pennsylvania Germans Katherine Milhous.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pennsylvania Costumes and handicrafts, the Pennsylvania Germans Katherine Milhous.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649249

View License

Editorial use only

Pennsylvania Costumes and handicrafts, the Pennsylvania Germans Katherine Milhous.

More