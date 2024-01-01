https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649249Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPennsylvania Costumes and handicrafts, the Pennsylvania Germans Katherine Milhous.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649249View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 950 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2548 x 3220 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2548 x 3220 px | 300 dpi | 23.5 MBFree DownloadPennsylvania Costumes and handicrafts, the Pennsylvania Germans Katherine Milhous.More