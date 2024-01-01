rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649252
Woman playing piano with art nouveau style chrysanthemum flowers in foreground (1895) print in high resolution by Ethel Reed.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649252

View License

