https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649296Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAult & Wiborg Company, makers of inks for the lithographic and letter press trade.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649296View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2649 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2940 x 3884 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2940 x 3884 px | 300 dpi | 32.69 MBFree DownloadAult & Wiborg Company, makers of inks for the lithographic and letter press trade.More