Plains farms need trees Trees prevent wind erosion, save moisture ... protect crops, contribute to human comfort and…
Plains farms need trees Trees prevent wind erosion, save moisture ... protect crops, contribute to human comfort and happiness J. Dusek.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

