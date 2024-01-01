rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649362
Philip Wofford 1964, Allan Stone Gallery paintings from Oct. 20 to Nov. 7 -- 48 east 86th st. n.y. n.y. tues. thru sat.
Philip Wofford 1964, Allan Stone Gallery paintings from Oct. 20 to Nov. 7 -- 48 east 86th st. n.y. n.y. tues. thru sat. 10:30 to 6.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

