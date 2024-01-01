https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649416Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The Chinese must go," Andrews' history. October Scribner'sOriginal public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649416View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 872 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2543 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5233 x 7203 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5233 x 7203 px | 300 dpi | 107.87 MBFree Download"The Chinese must go," Andrews' history. October Scribner'sMore