https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649467
Yanks in Germany want more books. Take good live fiction to the public library for immediate shipment F.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8649467

View License

