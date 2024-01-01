https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649467Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYanks in Germany want more books. Take good live fiction to the public library for immediate shipment F.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8649467View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1029 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3002 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11500 x 13408 px | 300 dpiTIFF 11500 x 13408 px | 300 dpi | 441.3 MBFree DownloadYanks in Germany want more books. Take good live fiction to the public library for immediate shipment F.More