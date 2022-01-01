https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8654052Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau flower pattern ornament collage element psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8654052View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 130.45 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau flower pattern ornament collage element psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore