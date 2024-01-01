https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8657352Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSkeleton of horse. Trotting. Nearing the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8657352View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2680 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4117 x 3152 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4117 x 3152 px | 300 dpi | 37.14 MBFree DownloadSkeleton of horse. Trotting. Nearing the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge. More