https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8657352
Skeleton of horse. Trotting. Nearing the ground (ca.1881) photography in high resolution by Eadweard Muybridge.
Original public domain from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8657352

