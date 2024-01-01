https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8666947Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJoin the United States school garden army–Enlist now (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8666947View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 837 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2442 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3011 x 4316 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3011 x 4316 px | 300 dpi | 37.21 MBFree DownloadJoin the United States school garden army–Enlist now (1918) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. More