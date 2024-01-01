https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671246Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe champions of the barn (1876) by Currier & IvesOriginal public domain from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8671246View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 912 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2659 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6986 x 5307 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6986 x 5307 px | 300 dpi | 106.1 MBFree DownloadThe champions of the barn (1876) by Currier & IvesMore