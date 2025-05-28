Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitdrawingswomanhead of a womanOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3947 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseHead of a young woman in a hat by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898056/head-young-woman-hat-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSitting female nude by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897930/sitting-female-nude-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of the female nude by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900528/study-the-female-nude-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensetoilet by the lamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676667/toilet-the-lampFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding female nude by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897941/standing-female-nude-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseFemale nude by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898043/female-nude-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensegirl's headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676662/girls-headFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseA woman with a jug by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898161/woman-with-jug-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of a woman in flowery dress by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898990/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensewomenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676515/womenFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseIn front of the mirror by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899080/front-the-mirror-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening toilet by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899244/evening-toilet-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensereclining female nudehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8681942/reclining-female-nudeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpanish faces by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898040/spanish-faces-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a woman by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898047/portrait-woman-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseWoman and statue by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898561/woman-and-statue-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensein the fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8677815/the-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23106871/image-cartoon-paper-handView licenseat the presshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8677889/the-pressFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensefaceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676403/facesFree Image from public domain licenseModern women poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23102008/image-cartoon-paper-animalView licenseTwo acts by Mikuláš Galandahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897977/two-acts-mikulas-galandaFree Image from public domain license