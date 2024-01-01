https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8679740Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMatthew Alexander Henson, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing his fur suit. Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8679740View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1088 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3108 x 3429 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3108 x 3429 px | 300 dpi | 30.52 MBFree DownloadMatthew Alexander Henson, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, wearing his fur suit. More