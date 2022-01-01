rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682435
Broken leg poster background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Broken leg poster background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Free
Royalty Free Photo
ID : 
8682435

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Broken leg poster background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More