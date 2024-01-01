rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682919
Blood or bread Others are giving their blood - You will shorten the war - save life, if you eat only what you need, and…
Blood or bread Others are giving their blood - You will shorten the war - save life, if you eat only what you need, and waste nothing Raleigh.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8682919

View License

Editorial use only

Blood or bread Others are giving their blood - You will shorten the war - save life, if you eat only what you need, and waste nothing Raleigh.

