Coming! Aitken & Watson Mesmeric Co. will commence a series of entertainments in mesmerism! to be held in G.A.R. Hall, Attleboro, Mass. on Tuesday & Wednesday evenings, April 28 & 29, 1885.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8682963

View License

