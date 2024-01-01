https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682963Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextComing! Aitken & Watson Mesmeric Co. will commence a series of entertainments in mesmerism! to be held in G.A.R. Hall, Attleboro, Mass. on Tuesday & Wednesday evenings, April 28 & 29, 1885.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8682963View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 819 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1941 x 2845 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1941 x 2845 px | 300 dpi | 15.83 MBFree DownloadComing! Aitken & Watson Mesmeric Co. will commence a series of entertainments in mesmerism! to be held in G.A.R. Hall, Attleboro, Mass. on Tuesday & Wednesday evenings, April 28 & 29, 1885.More