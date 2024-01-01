rawpixel
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8683014

See real warfare - "over there" cantonment - made possible by blood-not money 5th Regiment Armory, Baltimore - tickets for sale here Lloyd Harrison ; H Gamse & Bro. Litho. Balto. Md.

