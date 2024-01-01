https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683020Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text3,000,000 Belgians are destitute in Belgium. They must not starve. Support the local fund Hassall.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683020View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 775 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2260 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3165 x 4901 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3165 x 4901 px | 300 dpi | 44.41 MBFree Download3,000,000 Belgians are destitute in Belgium. They must not starve. Support the local fund Hassall.More