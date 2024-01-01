https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683079Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHeroes of St. Julien and Festubert ... shall we follow their example?Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683079View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 793 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2313 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3421 x 5177 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3421 x 5177 px | 300 dpi | 50.7 MBFree DownloadHeroes of St. Julien and Festubert ... shall we follow their example?More