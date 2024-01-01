https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683212Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen's edition - The Press Thanksgiving eve, Nov. 27th 1895 Marianna Sloan.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683212View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 653 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1904 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2057 x 3782 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2057 x 3782 px | 300 dpi | 22.28 MBFree DownloadWomen's edition - The Press Thanksgiving eve, Nov. 27th 1895 Marianna Sloan.More