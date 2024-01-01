rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683234
Portrait of General Field Marshall Paul von Hindenburg Louis Oppenheim.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait of General Field Marshall Paul von Hindenburg Louis Oppenheim.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683234

View License

Portrait of General Field Marshall Paul von Hindenburg Louis Oppenheim.

More