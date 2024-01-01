https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683761Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe face and the mask (1895) vintage poster by Robert Barr. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683761View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 930 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2712 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4353 x 5617 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4353 x 5617 px | 300 dpi | 139.95 MBFree DownloadThe face and the mask (1895) vintage poster by Robert Barr. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More