https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683764Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLogarhythms (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683764View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 930 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2714 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8979 x 6962 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8979 x 6962 px | 300 dpi | 357.73 MBFree DownloadLogarhythms (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More