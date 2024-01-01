https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683786Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text8th War Loan. (1918) vintage poster by Julius Klinger. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683786View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 805 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2349 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3195 x 4760 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3195 x 4760 px | 300 dpi | 87.06 MBFree Download8th War Loan. (1918) vintage poster by Julius Klinger. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More