rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683786
8th War Loan. (1918) vintage poster by Julius Klinger. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

8th War Loan. (1918) vintage poster by Julius Klinger. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683786

View License

Editorial use only

8th War Loan. (1918) vintage poster by Julius Klinger. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More