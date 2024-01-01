rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683788
Thirteenth American dance festival, August 18-21, Palmer auditorium, Connecticut College, New London, Connecticut (1960)…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Thirteenth American dance festival, August 18-21, Palmer auditorium, Connecticut College, New London, Connecticut (1960) poster by George Tscherny. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683788

View License

Editorial use only

Thirteenth American dance festival, August 18-21, Palmer auditorium, Connecticut College, New London, Connecticut (1960) poster by George Tscherny. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More