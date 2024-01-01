https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683788Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThirteenth American dance festival, August 18-21, Palmer auditorium, Connecticut College, New London, Connecticut (1960) poster by George Tscherny. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683788View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 825 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2407 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4334 x 6301 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4334 x 6301 px | 300 dpi | 156.3 MBFree DownloadThirteenth American dance festival, August 18-21, Palmer auditorium, Connecticut College, New London, Connecticut (1960) poster by George Tscherny. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More