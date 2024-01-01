https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683789Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMassachusetts Institute of Technology graduate program in the Department of Biology (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683789View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 712 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2076 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4908 x 8273 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4908 x 8273 px | 300 dpi | 232.37 MBFree DownloadMassachusetts Institute of Technology graduate program in the Department of Biology (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More